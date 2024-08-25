Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 393 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IPAR opened at $125.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

