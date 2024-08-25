Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 796 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in RB Global were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,951,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RB Global by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 603,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. Bank of America upped their price objective on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,724.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,566. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $85.88.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.