Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $173,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Pentair by 352.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,695,000 after buying an additional 1,228,635 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $97,083,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $45,096,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after buying an additional 484,810 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $86.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

