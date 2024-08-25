Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $117.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.