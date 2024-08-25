Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,447 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $200,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.29. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $142.52.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

