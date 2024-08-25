Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 881 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,913,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,520,000 after purchasing an additional 675,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,709 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,076 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,601,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.4 %

CM stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.653 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

