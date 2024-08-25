Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,205,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,980,000 after buying an additional 346,741 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,663,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,386,000 after purchasing an additional 291,197 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 94,607 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,257,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after purchasing an additional 774,157 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200,473 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $32.29.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

