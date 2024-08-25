Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Incyte by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 77,574 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $64.14 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.