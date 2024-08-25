Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,901 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $60,612,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $27,770,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,492,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,559,000 after purchasing an additional 521,310 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth $14,613,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 24.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,695,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,898,000 after purchasing an additional 329,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Argus cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

