Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,825 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
