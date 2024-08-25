Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $217.21 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $220.12. The firm has a market cap of $256.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

