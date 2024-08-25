Financial Survey: Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) versus Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 6.07% 13.60% 1.06% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coastal Financial and Citizens Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Coastal Financial presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.10%. Given Coastal Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coastal Financial is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coastal Financial and Citizens Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $397.64 million 1.79 $44.58 million $2.86 18.55 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats Citizens Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, commercial lines of credit, capital call lines working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as personal lines of credit, including overdraft protection. In addition, it provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services; and debit cards. Further, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as Banking as a Service (BaaS), a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their customers banking services. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans. The company also offers investment accounts and certificate of deposit account registry services. In addition, it provides merchant services, which include point of sale terminal, credit and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking, as well as check reorder services. Citizens Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

