FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 242,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 689,508 shares.The stock last traded at $5.36 and had previously closed at $5.59.
FinVolution Group Stock Down 4.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.93 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
