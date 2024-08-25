FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 242,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 689,508 shares.The stock last traded at $5.36 and had previously closed at $5.59.

FinVolution Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.93 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

About FinVolution Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 317,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 315,366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 54.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 250,967 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 39,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 155.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 306,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

