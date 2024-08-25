First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBMS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Bancshares

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FBMS opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 3,387.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in First Bancshares by 652.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.