First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FHN opened at $16.61 on Friday. First Horizon has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 108,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

