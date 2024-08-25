First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.95

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 46232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

