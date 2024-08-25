First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.16

Shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 11988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $583.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.

Get First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,005,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.