First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.21

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.21 and last traded at $101.21, with a volume of 1813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.43.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.