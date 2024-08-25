First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.21

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.21 and last traded at $101.21, with a volume of 1813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.43.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEX. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.