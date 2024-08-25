First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.03

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.03 and last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 85929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

