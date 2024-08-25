First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.51

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.51 and last traded at $59.37, with a volume of 37508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Stock Average Calculator
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.