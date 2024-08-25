First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.51

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.51 and last traded at $59.37, with a volume of 37508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

