First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.51

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2024

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.51 and last traded at $59.37, with a volume of 37508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.