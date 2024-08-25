First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.80

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 11342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMLP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93,404 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 84,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

