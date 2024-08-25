First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 404,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 155,099 shares.The stock last traded at $72.66 and had previously closed at $70.74.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
