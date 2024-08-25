First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 404,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 155,099 shares.The stock last traded at $72.66 and had previously closed at $70.74.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at $199,000.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

