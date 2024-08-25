First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 26,457 shares.The stock last traded at $96.35 and had previously closed at $95.68.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 3.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $920.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
