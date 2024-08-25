First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 26,457 shares.The stock last traded at $96.35 and had previously closed at $95.68.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $920.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after buying an additional 95,932 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 79,263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 64,326 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $5,424,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,643,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

