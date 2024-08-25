FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 8,066.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after acquiring an additional 240,303 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,318,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $15,557,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,363,000 after buying an additional 76,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $175.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $177.46.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

FSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.33.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

