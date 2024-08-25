Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) EVP Sells $3,177,486.90 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Gibbons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,099,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,487,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,838,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.