Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.28

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 10550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $87,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,128.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

