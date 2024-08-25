FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.30

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 16927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYGV. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

