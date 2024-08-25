FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.87

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 61309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,270.9% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $739,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

