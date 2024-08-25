FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.99

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 33424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company owned about 0.06% of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.