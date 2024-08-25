FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.83

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 6411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $600.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Get FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 295,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 70,434 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 102,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.