Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $28.14.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,931,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

