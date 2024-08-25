Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,930.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,226 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

