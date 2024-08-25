FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 262,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 92,405 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in FormFactor by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $278,332.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at $610,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,986. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on FORM

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.46. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.