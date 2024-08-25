Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.08 and last traded at $74.08. Approximately 483,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,849,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

