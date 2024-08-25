Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,569 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 4,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 273,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,528,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 9,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $163.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.89.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

