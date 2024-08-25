Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,350 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,064,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,853 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after buying an additional 639,183 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 971,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 138,571 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLGV stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

