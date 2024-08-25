Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.88 and last traded at $90.88. Approximately 8,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 70,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.44.
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.23. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.02.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter.
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
