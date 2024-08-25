Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.88 and last traded at $90.88. Approximately 8,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 70,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.23. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freedom by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Freedom by 37,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Freedom by 44.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

