Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.66

Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 46306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Freegold Ventures Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 16.48 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Get Freegold Ventures alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 597,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$328,625.00. Insiders bought a total of 1,623,000 shares of company stock valued at $744,690 in the last three months. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.