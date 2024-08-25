Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $137.04

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $137.04 and last traded at $136.81, with a volume of 115598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Freshpet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 771.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $792,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

