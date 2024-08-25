Fritz Prinz Sells 12,908 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $76,931.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,453.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.10 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QS

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.