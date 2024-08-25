Fritz Prinz Sells 12,908 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $76,931.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,453.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.10 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.
Institutional Trading of QuantumScape
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
