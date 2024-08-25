FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
NASDAQ FRPH opened at $29.64 on Friday. FRP has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $563.75 million, a P/E ratio of 95.61 and a beta of 0.47.
In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $67,328.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,118.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
