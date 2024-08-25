FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

FRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $29.64 on Friday. FRP has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $563.75 million, a P/E ratio of 95.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Get FRP alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $67,328.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,118.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in FRP by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,937,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,251,000 after acquiring an additional 968,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 101.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 553,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FRP by 100.0% in the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 125,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 62,901 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 110,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 55,067 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.