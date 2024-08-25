FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FJAN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

FJAN stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $773.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

