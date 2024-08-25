FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 521,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 29,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FNOV opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

