FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMAR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 556.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.