Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,978,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,458,696.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,000,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 2,458,896 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $196,711.68.

On Monday, August 12th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,411,049 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $141,104.90.

On Friday, August 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,352,927 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $135,292.70.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 217,971 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $113,344.92.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 202,346 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $101,173.00.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $0.07 on Friday. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Hyzon Motors last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hyzon Motors Inc. by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,830 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company's stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

