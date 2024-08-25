FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 6.3%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. 9,876,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 33,048,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $223.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 430,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,126 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 114,267 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,488,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 562,800 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,457,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 990,648 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,443,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 574,042 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

