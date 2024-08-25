FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 6.3%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 8,469,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 33,082,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $223.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 565,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 268,126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 859,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 58,773 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 43.8% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,268,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 386,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

