Garde Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Apple Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $226.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

