GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 825,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,559,936 shares.The stock last traded at $16.50 and had previously closed at $16.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

GDS Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GDS by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,696,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 66,456 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 773,378 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

