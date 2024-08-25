GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at GEE Group
In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 99,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $35,683.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,483.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 399,121 shares of company stock valued at $148,184 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
