GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 99,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $35,683.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,483.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 399,121 shares of company stock valued at $148,184 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,843,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in GEE Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GEE Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 176,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its position in GEE Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

